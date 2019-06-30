I wasn't treated as a mother at my daughter's wedding - Becca's mum reveals

The mother of Ghanaian singing sensation, Becca, has revealed that she was treated as a common floor member at her own daughter's wedding.
Speaking on a wide range of issues surrounding her daughter in an interview with Chris-Vincent of GhanaCelebrities.Com, she said she was ignored as though she wasn’t part of the family marking that milestone.
And instead of taking a seat at where the family were to be seated she was rather given a seat at the back.
“I told my sister, I’m very uncomfortable with where we’re sitting because I know as a mother I have to be at the forefront…”
According to her she felt very sad and didn't know what to do at that moment because this should have been a special day for her.
“In my life, I’ve always been dreaming that I have to be a big part of my daughter’s wedding, and she knew. I told her that when its time for your wedding let me feel proud as a mother,” she added.
Becca’s mother also debunked the allegations that she is a witch and stated clearly that if indeed she is one, she would have killed Becca when she gave birth to her at age 15.
