Living without you is not an option - Becca tells husband

Ghanaian songstress, Becca, has revealed in a new Instagram post that she’s living on the life support of her husband and can’t live without him.
PrimeNewsGhana has sighted a new post by singer Becca in locking lips with her husband, Dr. Tobi Sanni Daniel.
In the post, shared on Instagram, Becca disclosed her lungs are now feeding on Mr. Tobi as her oxygen because she breathes him. According to her, she cannot live without him.
She wrote: “Living without you is not an option…. @drtobisannidaniel I live and breath you.. with you I understand the purpose of life.. you are my soul.. and my heart beat… I have No doubt my journey in life has just began… thank you for given me our MiniHeart… gosh she is so adorable… I see you in her every time I look at her… and when she smiles my heart skips a beat. I live for you. What an amazing feeling that is… I love you baby #beccahearts 💕 #africanwoman,”
Also Read:
VIDEO: VGMA' has lost its credibility why nominate Becca - Kwaw kese
Becca pens down emotional message on Valentine's Day to husband
Becca welcomes first child after 6 months of marriage?
After she got married, numerous stories came out about her husband allegedly being already married in Nigeria but that was brushed under the carpet.