I won't stop releasing songs - Emelia Brobbey to critics

Kumawood actress turned musician Emelia Brobbey has opened up on her music career.
Emelia received some negative comments after she released her first song ‘Fame Kɔ’.
However, the actress disclosed she will not stop releasing songs but willing to work on her voice for Ghanaians to appreciate her songs more.
Speaking with Ruben on Kumasi-based radio station, Luv Fm, Emelia Brobbey said, “in most of the comments what I read is the voice. So, I know that they are criticising me so that I work on the voice."
She explained that she read social media comments to find out what Ghanaians wanted from her so she could produce songs they could enjoy and dance to.
READ ALSO: Cardi B brouhaha: Lydia Forson explains who a celebrity is
Emelia endured a few tough days after her song sparked a huge uproar on social media.
Many people called it trash while others claimed it could be added to the six killer diseases.
But Emelia Brobbey said her detractors have another thing coming because she is not stopping music anytime soon.
The celebrated actress stated that she has more music in the pipeline.
According to her, people who believe she produced noise because of her voice only appreciate other genres of music.
Emelia's genre of music is highlife and she cannot sing that genre or do a live band with a Celine Dion voice, she told Ruben.
"So I sang in Emelia Brobbey’s voice, that's what I did. I did me. I sang my voice. If Ghanaians are not happy and they think it's noise I’ll go do the homework and bring it," the ‘Adofo Asa’ actress said.
She thanked a section of social media that praised her work.
READ ALSO: Video: Words are very powerful, Stonebwoy should retract his '40 years' statement - Bullet
Emelia Brobbey said she was impressed with these fans of her's and their dedication in defending her against the trolls.