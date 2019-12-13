Video: Words are very powerful, Stonebwoy should retract his '40 years' statement - Bullet

CEO of RuffTown Records Ricky Nana Agyeman a.k.a Bullet says Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy should retract his '40 years' statement.
Stonebwoy during his performance at the recently 4Syte Music Video Awards said it will take Ghana 40 years to produce artiste like himself, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie.
He also added that they were national assets, cautioning Ghanaians to protect them.
This statement did not go down well with many and Bullet is the latest to comment on that.
He believes words are backed by spirits and if care is not taken that statement could affect many underground artistes coming up.
Stonebwoy speaking to Hitz FM’s Noella Kharyne Yalley, on December 5, 2019, says his comments were misconstrued. However, he’s not alarmed because he didn’t expect people to grasp his statement.
“Yes the comments came from me, I super admit but everyone is not in my mind to understand what it is that I’m trying to say. I think I spoke something really deep that will take time to be understood so I’m not alarmed about the quick judgment.
“But what I want to explain is that that was devoid of pride, neither is it supposed to send a ‘too knowing’ message out there, or is it trying to belittle other people.”