Iceberg Slim finally replies Juliet Ibrahim after break up saga

Nigerian Singer, Iceberg Slim has spoken for the first time after Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim confirmed her break up with him in a recent interview.
Iceberg Slim in an Instagram story shared a post which many have tagged to be a subtle jab at Juliet Ibrahim.The Nigerian singer talked about a toxic person who has chosen to misinform the public because of the person’s inability to be in control.
Although he did not mention names, many have related his post to the recent break-up confirmation by his ex, Juliet Ibrahim.
However, Juliet Ibrahim earlier in an interview on JoyNews with MzGee confirmed that she has broken up with Iceberg Slim.
“The thing is we don’t want to go for anybody, I carried myself. When you are in love, you do crazy things and things happen and you move on”.
“I don’t know because they say and I hear all sorts of things but people close to me know what happened. I wouldn’t say because no matter what I respect the people that I have been with. We broke up on a mutual term.”
