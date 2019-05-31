Increase the peace - BET Int’l to Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

The peace between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale has transcended beyond borders as America’s Black Entertainment Television (BET) has lauded them for smoking the peace pipe.
Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy had an exclusive meeting to quash their long-standing rivalry over the years.
The two haven’t seen eye-to-eye and have equally jabbed each other in the media space but their reunion put smiles on the faces of many Ghanaians.
BET International, upon hearing the news, took to their Instagram page to register their praises.
In a short caption with the photo of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, it read: “Increase the peace🙌🏾👑✨👑 @shattawalenima and @stonebwoyb.”
After pictures of Reggae-dancehall artists, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale together, signifying a reunion, went viral yesterday, a lot of people have been asking about the brain behind the historic moment.
Even though ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has come out to mention that she played a pivotal role in the process, there’s one man, Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban, whose influence sealed the deal.
Who is Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban?
Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban is a 36 year old Ghanaian oil and gas entrepreneur. He is best known as the founder and CEO of Rigworld Group, an oil services business with operations across West Africa.
He holds a first degree from the University of Ghana and a master’s degree from Oslo University, where he picked interest in the oil and gas business.
Dr. Amoa-Abban is also a philanthropist. He is married to Dr. Grace Agyeiwaa Baffoe. They have a kid together.
In 2016, he was named as the Rising Star at the Exclusive Men of The Year awards. In February 2016, Kofi Amoa-Abban received an honorary doctorate from two universities, the Commonwealth University and the London Graduate School. In the same year Kofi Amoa-Abban received the “Extraordinary Entrepreneur” award from the Tema Excellence Awards Foundation.
