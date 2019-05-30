'Unity is Strength' - Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy smoke peace pipe after VGMA brawl

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have officially joined forces after the VGMA brawl.
Shatta Wale shared a photo on his social media page suggesting that he has finally made peace with Stonebwoy.
In the photo sighted by PrimeNewGhana, the two musicians were seated together and from the look on their faces, it seems peace has finally reigned.
Background
Many celebrities who were at the 20th edition of the Ghana Music Awards, had to leave the venue after a brawl broke out between the camps of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
It all started when Shatta Wale and his team were seen going on stage after Stonebwoy was announced Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.
Pandemonium broke out when blows were exchanged between the two camps.
Stonebwoy then pulled a gun on stage after he felt threatened by Shatta Wale.
Although they have both apologised, many people have expressed disappointment in the conduct of the two dancehall artistes.
