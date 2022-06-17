It’s coming… It’s heavy… Be ready… – Efya teases fans with new album

Efya Nokturnal is summoning all her fans to get ready for the biggest album drop of the year.
Efya promises to break her musical hiatus with something “heavy”! She also apologized for the long wait as she’s “getting things done right so when we start eating no breaks.”
She made the announcement on Twitter with a tantalizing video of her doing her thing on a song. She captioned the video, “IT’S COMING !! IT’S HEAVY… BE READY… I Love You … shout out to my Gingam’s and Nokturnals worldwide… YALL HOLDING IT DOWN… I PROMISE WE GON FEAST SOON… Inshallah. Getting things done right so when we start eating… no breaks… hold on, my darlings …we are almost there!”