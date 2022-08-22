Jamestown: See beautiful photos from Chalewote 2022

Thousands of revelers thronged Jamestown to look at the beautiful art and culture exhibited at the 2022 edition of Chalewote.
The event for the past two years has not been held due to Covid-19 and it was massive fun as people from all walks of life enjoyed themselves post Covid-19.
Chalewote which is the brainchild of Accra[dot]Alt, was first held in 2011 and serves as an alternative platform for art and performance.
The festival has since grown to be a city-wide phenomenon that attracts about 45,000 people every year, who come together to watch live music and art performances.
The programme operates with the goal of bringing music, art, dance and performance out into the streets and serves as an interface for exchange between local and international artists and patrons.