John Dumelo gets married in beautiful wedding ceremony

Actor John Dumelo gets married to his longtime girlfriend, Gifty Mawenya Nkornu in a beautiful wedding ceremony.
Gifty is a final year student at the Ghana School of Law and a younger sister of Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Selasi Ibrahim.
John Dumelo and Gifty Mawenya marry at a private ceremony on Saturday, May 12, 2018. The marriage ceremony took place somewhere at Spintex in Accra and the question on every lady's lips is who is this lady who has swept the 34-year-old actor off from us.
The wedding was strictly by invitation, according to people with knowledge about it, John Dumelo dressed in a beautiful Kentey posing for a picture with some of his guests.
Dumelo, who actively campaigned for ex-President John Mahama and the NDC during the 2016 general elections have been linked with several women in the past.
John Dumelo is undoubtedly the most popular celebrity ‘bachelor’ in Ghana that every lady wishes to have a husband.
And as the saying goes " He who finds a wife, finds a good thing" congratulations John and Gifty.