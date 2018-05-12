9 Kente photos of John Dumelo on his wedding day that are too good to ignore

John Dumelo stepped out with his beautiful kente outfit on his wedding day.
Actor John Dumelo is finally off the market. The actor has got married to his girlfriend of two years whose name is given as Gifty Mawunya.
John Dumelo and his wife Gifty Mawunya
The wedding was strictly by invitation, according to people with knowledge about it, John Dumelo dressed in a beautiful Kente posing for a picture with some of his guests.
We have a photo from his traditional marriage ceremony.
Kente photos of John Dumelo on his wedding day that are too good to ignore
