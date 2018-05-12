John Dumelo’s wedding: Ramsey Nouah flies from Nigeria to support a friend

By Michael Klugey
Ramsey Nouah_John Dumelo’s wedding
Nigerian Nollywood actor, Ramsey Nouah spotted at John Dumelo’s traditional marriage in Ghana.

 The wedding was strictly by invitation, according to people with knowledge about it, John Dumelo dressed in a beautiful Kentey posing for a picture with some of his guests.

John Dumelo is finally off the market. The actor has got married to his girlfriend of two years whose name is given as Gifty Mawunya.

 

 