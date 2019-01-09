Keke Palmer cries after ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

American Actress, Keke Palmer has added her voice to R.Kelly’s alleged abuse of young women and underage girls.
The Akeelah and the Bee star, who is R. Kelly’s mentee, ignored her their relationship and called out her mentor for his actions.
According to Keke, God gave R. Kelly a gift but he slapped God in the face by using it to harm people.
She further urge others to stand up and speak against evil.
Just finished Surviving R. Kelly and I have spent the last hour crying. As a student of R. Kelly’s for the time, I was and having been around his light and understanding the obstacles he overcame as a child to actually be birthed into the musical genius he is today… All to put others through the same darkness he was running from is the most disheartening thing to accept. Many people experience hardships and do not allow themselves to find freedom through their passion enough to shine a light. R. Kelly received that grace from God. God blessed him to vindicate his childhood shortcomings and yet still he has slapped God in the face by his actions towards these women. I am hurt and saddened because he could have been a blessing to these women but instead, he repeatedly took advantage and that I can not accept. I will stand by my sisters because that’s simply what’s right and what I hope discontinues this behavior in anyone. We have to be good to each other, not all of us accept the light but those of us that do must be responsible!!!! We can not take advantage of each other or accept when someone else does. ?
Multiple women have accused R&B legend R.Kelly of sexual misconduct but he has repeatedly denied those allegations.
Source: Ameyaw Debrah