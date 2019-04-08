Watch KiDi's performance that got all the ladies tripping in New York

Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi made history for Ghana abroad after he delivered one of the most amazing performances of career.
Majority of the ladies were dying to touch him on stage while he delivered an outstanding performance on April 7 in New York.
The ‘Girl Dem Sugar’ was the man of the night for the ladies as they kept on screaming his name whiles he treated them with some good vibes.
All the pretty girls in New York that were present at the event grounds could be seen striving to touch the artiste.
KiDi is undoubtedly one of the most talented young singers who has a strong brand.
He rose to fame after winning MTN hitmaker and got signed on Lynx Entertainment Music Label owned by Richie Mensah.
Watch Video Below:
