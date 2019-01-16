Kim Kardashian reveals what she will tell her children when they see her sextape

Kim Kardashian revealed on a TV show she will explain her sex tape to her children when they are old enough to understand.
The mother-of-three was a guest on Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.
A caller asked the sisters if they have had a cringy moment that they worry about explaining to their kids. Of course, everyone’s attention was on Kim because people have always wondered how she would explain her sex tape with Ray J to their kids.
“What is your cringiest moment that you’re not looking forward to having to explain to your children in the future?” the caller asked Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian
Well, Kim wasn’t fazed and said her “cringiest” moment was obvious. She also said she will be sincere and truthful with her kids when the time comes.
Kim replied:
I don’t know yet. I have an idea. I think I’m just going to be super honest and real with them. That’s all you can really be.
Watch the video below.
