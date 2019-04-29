VGMA19: Artiste of the Year category; A closer look at King Promise

Known in real life as Gregory Promise Bortey Newman, King Promise is a multi-talented hit-maker who doesn't allow opportunity to pass him by anytime he gets on a song.
The music scene in Ghana has in recent times witnessed a sudden bloom of amazing talents. From rappers and singers to producers. One of these extraordinarily talented musicians happens to be Ghanaian born Singer/Songwriter by the name King Promise.
After completing Nungua Secondary, King Promise took two years to break from Education which had nothing to do with an F grade in Mathematics or Science, but rather to pursue his music career and at least work towards getting somewhere with it.
After the two years break, King Promise went back to school and graduated from Central University in 2017 and was able to hone his music skills to become one of the prolific songwriters. King Promise co-wrote Adina’s ‘Too late’ and it won an award at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
King Promise has had the opportunity to work with a couple of great talents such as Scientific, J-Town, Adina, Pappy Kojo, Fuse ODG, R2Bees, Sarkodie, Medikal and many more. His feature on Dj Vision’s record entitled “Double Trouble” alongside Sarkodie was a smash hit. It topped the radio charts for weeks being considered as a “banger” by many DJs and industry professionals alike.
King Promise is currently signed under legendary producer Killbeatz’s Legacy Life Entertainment (LLE ) record label.
King Promise' musical gift has manifested through his many hit songs like 'CCTV', 'Abena', which is played massively in Ghana. He is undoubtedly loved by Ghanaians for his smooth voice and unique style.
As one of Ghana's sensational artiste, King Promise has showcased his musical prowess to Africa and the rest of the world with his outstanding musical performances and that has landed him in one of the competitive award categories in the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The category definition for the VGMA Artiste of the Year states that: “Artiste of the Year” is the Artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the Artiste(s) with the highest audience appeal and popularity. The Artiste(s) must have released a lot of singles/album during the year under review.
In 2018 Dancehall Queen, late Ebony made history when she was nominated for the first time and won the prestigious “Artiste of the Year”. She also became the first female act to win the Artiste of the Year, since the inception of the awards in 1999.
2019 VGMAs Artiste of the Year category saw new acts again as Kuami Eugene and King Promise make it to the category this year.