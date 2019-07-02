King Promise explains why he wears big shoes

Afrobeat singer, King Promise has revealed the reason behind all the big shoes he wears which have become a part of his brand.
In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the ‘CCTV’ hitmaker said wearing big shoes or clothes has been his style as a fashionista, hence he doesn’t see it as extraordinary.
“I love big shoes. I have always dressed like this from time. It depends on how I feel. I can wear big or small stuff. I love fashion and anything that looks good on me I go for it,” he said.
King Promise became the man of the moment with his oversized shoes during the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards where he was ridiculed by many fans who were in an awe at the sight of it.
King Promise who just returned from Oh My! Music Festival held in Amsterdam on June 30, is set to release his debut album dubbed 'As Promised' on July 5.
