KOD rolls out 'ALL OVER THE PLACE' cloths after John Dumelo's wedding jabs

Ghanaian Broadcaster and Fashion Designer, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), has released and new design from his fashion world after John Dumelo's wedding jabs.
Few days after he was attacked on social media for saying John Dumelo’s wife was a suitable ‘marriage material’ because she was not “all over” the place like some ladies, KOD has sew a T-Shirts with the inscription, ‘ALL OVER THE PLACE’ boldly written in front of it.
In a recent Facebook post, he put photos of T-shirts he had designs under the Nineteen57 clothing line with the caption: “YOU ASKED FOR IT…you are getting it”.
A day before John Dumelo’s wedding, KOD posted on his Facebook page, “just got off the fone with my friend and Brother, John Dumelo… My brother is actually getting married and I’m invited! Unbelievably true oo! Beautiful woman too got me wondering why most men in the public eye settle for quiet/unknown women and not the ones 'all over'. That could be a lesson for some of our sisters oooo. Men want women who can make a home and not be all over I wish them well and can’t wait to see them on Saturday”, he added.
This he posted saw many female celebrities, including Yvonne Okoro, who blasted him for "denigrating" women.
Yvonne Okoro, a popular actress in Ghana, wrote on her Instagram, “I pray that young women would be raised to believe that they can achieve their dreams (working hard, and being known) and being also the perfect bride for some man one day, this goes for the man too”.
Yvonne also noted that, KOD could merely have congratulated John Dumelo without comparing his wife to other women.
“Kofi, @nineteen57bykod you could have congratulated the couple without needlessly denigrating other women. Who a man chooses to be with is a matter of personal preference and vice versa for women too. As you clearly believe that women should make all their life choices with marriage always being at the forefront of their minds, you should preach the same to men”, she added.
Apart from Yvonne Okoro, other celebrities, including Lydia Forson, Sandra Ankobea, Juliet Ibrahim, have also bashed KOD for his comment