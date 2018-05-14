KOD explains why he missed John Dumelo's wedding

Kofi Okyere Darko popularly known as KOD has explained why he failed to attend the traditional wedding of John Dumelo’s which took place over the weekend despite boasting on social media that he had been invited.
KOD on Friday, May 11, 2018, posted on Facebook excitedly that Dumelo had invited him to the traditional wedding.
In his Facebook post, KOD congratulated John Dumelo and added that Dumelo was getting married to a "quiet" and "unknown" lady, who is a good marriage material.
KOD’s congratulatory message didn’t go down well with other female celebrities as they lambasted KOD social media.
According to KOD “Just got off the fone with my friend and Brother John Dumelo… My brother’s actually getting married and I’m invited! Unbelievably true oo!”
“Beautiful woman too Got me wondering why most men in the public eye settle for quiet/unknown women and not the ones all over. That could be a lesson for some of our sisters oooo Men want women who can make a home and not be all over I wish them well and can’t wait to see them on Saturday”, he added.
This he posted saw many female celebrities, including Yvonne Okoro, who blasted him for "denigrating" women.
The backlash the post generated prompted KOD to delete it. And when he did not show up for Dumelo's wedding the next day, many social media users speculated that he had stayed away to avoid meeting the female celebrities he had angered with his comments.
However, KOD explained in an Instagram video that family obligations prevented him from attending the wedding.
“Cheers to the women who made it to my brother John Dumelo’s wedding. Unfortunately, I could not make it because we are having a shoot at home for my sister in law. She is outdooring her new collection next week”, he said.