Kofi Kinaata finally releases video for 'Things fall apart'

Hiplife artiste Kofi Kinaata has released the video of his hit song 'Things fall apart'.
The 'Susuka' hitmaker released the banger recently and it has enjoyed massive airplay.
Ghanaian music producer Quophi Okyeame, recently said award schemes should consider nominating rapper Kofi Kinaata in one of the Gospel categories in 2020.
Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the producer said that the artiste’s hit song ‘Things Fall Apart’ is a “marvelous” song that deserves to be put in the Gospel Song of the Year category.
“The words that proceed out of his mouth and the effect they have on society are in rhythmic rhyme with the book of life,” he added.