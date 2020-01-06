Kofi Kinaata releases video of 'Never Again' featuring Shatta Wale

Kofi Kinaata has finally released the official music video to his trending song with the dancehall king Shatta Wale tagged “Never Again”.
The 'Things Fall Apart' hitmaker enjoyed a great 2019 and seems he is continuing from there, as he has dropped a new video with Shatta Wale.
Many have hailed Kofi Kinaata for being a great song writer and he proved it once again in this one.
The video was directed by Director Abass and since it is colourful, it will definitely catch the attention of many.
Watch video below