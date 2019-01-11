Kumi Guitar's music career will die if i talk – Manager fires back

Nana Poku Ashis, artiste manager for Zylofon Music’s Kumi Guitar has stated that he feels there is no need to reply the many allegations that have been levelled against him by his artiste.
Speaking on Hitz FM’s ‘Daybreak Hitz Entertainment Review Show’ hosted by Andy Dosty on Friday morning, Ashis stated that he has the desire to see Kumi Guitar’s progress in the music industry.
According to him, should he decide to react to the allegations Kumi is constantly levelling against him, the revelations he will make will surely see to the end of his music career.
Even though a co-panelist on the show, Prince Tsegah, constantly pressured him to at least say something in defence of himself, Nana Poku Ashis vehemently insisted that he would never do that.
The background of the matter comes from an interview Kumi Guitar granted recently blogger Gh Kwaku’s showbiz talk show “On the spot”. The Highlife musician in the interview alleged that his manager, Nana Poku has embezzled some funds meant for promotion of his music projects.
