Ladies don't send me naked photos – Kwesi Arthur reveals

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has revealed that he doesn't know why he is not getting naked pictures of his female fans in his DM as Kuami Eugene and many other male celebrities usually claim they get.
Kwesi Arthur in a recent interview disclosed that ladies do worry him as such but he believes all that they do is to show him love just like his many male fans do. He also added that in as much as his female fans show him that massive love, he does not get naked pictures from them and questioned where he has passed which is preventing him from getting the naked pictures.Meanwhile, it is different for Kuami Eugene as he recently disclosed that he gets worried when ladies send him their nude photos in his DM on social media and also, even though he will love to watch them he can't and will never send his nude to them because they might post them on social media.
However, the 'Grind Day' hit maker spoke strongly against female fans sending nude photos and he does not want to see such photos in his DM.
Kwesi Arthur also expressed his love for all his fans, more especially the ones who like what he does and appreciate his creativity.
