I'm disappointed in Ghanaians over Afia Konadu's death - Maame Dokono

Veteran actress, Maame Dokono has expressed her disappointment in Ghanaians on why they are not celebrating the late broadcaster Maame Afia Konadu who passed on few days ago.
The former host of the popular mid-morning show, Asomdwe Nkomo on Accra-based radio station, Peace FM, Maame Afia Konadu died in the United States last Wednesday after a short battle with pneumonia.
According to Maame Dokono speaking in an interview on Rainbow Radio with Fiifi Pratt, she expressed her disappointment as to why Ghanaians are not making noise about Afia Konadu's death.
“Afia Konadu achieved a lot when it comes to radio, She dealt with social issues for many years and the noise about her is not what I expect.
“We make a lot of noise when a prominent person dies and I feel the same should be done for Afia Konadu,” Maame Dokono added.
“This is a woman I have admired for a very long time and I expect Despite Group of Companies to dedicate a whole week to celebrate her. I will personally appeal to Mr. Kwame Despite to make sure every presenter at Despite Group uses two minutes of their airtime to make a little noise about her,” she said.
Maame Dokono also revealed that the death of Ma Afia as she was affectionately called had taught her to be humble all the time.
“Honestly I was shocked when I heard of her death and one thing that came to mind was to be humble all the time because we will all pass away one day,” she said.
