Meet the most talked about artiste in Ghana currently Bosom P-Yung

In the Ghanaian music landscape, artiste trend for so many reasons but most particularly when they release hit songs.
That has not been different with a new kid on the block Bosom P-Yung.
Bosom P-Yung is the newest Ghanaian social media sensation to take the nation by storm with his song titled “Ataa Adwoa.
"Ataa Adwoa" has gone viral, on what inspired him to compose a song chastising his ex-lover, the artiste who brings to the table a very unique style of singing and “swag” as seen in the video of his song says he was inspired by a heartbreak he suffered at the hands of an ex-lover.
Powered by a near sonic tune, Bosom P-Yung tells his love story with Ataa Adwoa who failed to reciprocate his love for her.
Beside how he tells this fascinating story, the intriguing fashion and gestures implored in the video remain the most talked about part of P-Yung’s “Ataa Adwoa”.
He has earned a good number of lovers with some heavyweight names in the music industry including BET award winning rapper Sarkodie endorsing the Swedru based artiste.
In an Instagram post Sarkodie shared the ‘Ataa Adwoa’ video which attracted comments from several other names in the industry such as Stay Jay, Asamoah Gyan and Kofi Kinaata.