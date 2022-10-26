MOG Music to release 'Koinonia' album next month

Gospel music star and Pastor Nana Yaw ‘MOG Music’ Boakye has announced the release date for his new album.
Titled ‘Koinonia’, it comes out on Friday, November 4, 2022, and is the follow-up to the trumpeter’s 9-track album called ‘The Experience’ released in 2020.
On Tuesday, 25 October 2022, the award-winning vocalist tweeted: “I’m happy to let the world know the ‘Koinonia’ album phase I is coming out on the 4th November 2022.”
The 'Be Lifted' hitmaker's album announcement comes after his August 12, 2022 single ‘Nobody’.
Also, he has prompted fans concerning an appearance he is making in the United Kingdom on Sunday, 30 October 2022, at the Rauch City Church, Kilburn, London.
Mr Boakye will be performing with the Tab Worship music group at the Koinonia New Wine Concert.
‘Koinonia’ is a transliterated form of a Greek word that means ‘fellowship’, ‘joint participation’, ‘to have in common’, or ‘to share’.