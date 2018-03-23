Mortuary man finally opens up on viral video of Ebony Reigns

The mortuary man who was accused of fondling the body of the late Dancehall diva Ebony Reigns has finally opened up on what really happened at the Bechem Government Hospital.
Speaking to JoyNews, Mr Eben said the police came around to investigate the state of the body so he had to do his job.
He denied fondling the bodies of the deceased saying, "It is never true and it will never be true till Christ comes, yeah I was working and that's part of our job. When a dead body is brought to us the police will come and ask you to bring the body out for investigations and also to indicate where there's injury so they can take pictures and videos, so that was exactly what I did and nothing else. I am a grown up and I will never do that."
"Ebony is someone we all know so I took her as a public figure and I did the best to make sure the body is in good shape. There is no way I will fondle a dead body; I was just pointing out her injuries after the accident to the police men and never will I do such a thing with her body. I've been in this business for 20years and I was soo embarassed and annoyed when I heard the news but I cant do nothing about it so I will just leave everything for the police to do their investigation and am sure the trust will come out very soon", the mortuary man said.
A viral video showing the bodies of the late singer and her friend Franky Kuri in a mortuary left the public shocked with many condemning the recording.
Father of Ebony Reigns, Nana Opoku Kwarteng threatened to deal with those who shot and released the video after her funeral rites.