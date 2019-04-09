Mr. Ibu lied, he had stroke – Ibrah One reveals

Ghanaian socialite and billionaire, Ibrahim Dauda aka Ibrah One has stated that Nigerian actor Mr. Ibu had stroke and he lied about his condition.

Ibrah One says he’s surprised Mr. Ibu would lie in a recent interview that he never suffered stroke.

Ibrah however said the comic actor received treatment and he is recuperating.

He took to his Snapchat page to address the issue with the caption;

I don’t know why Mr. Ibu will tell lies in a recent interview that he never had stroke. Everything shows clearly that he had stroke and he is recovering. #LetTheTruthSetYouFree

The Nollywood comic actor came out on April, 5 to break silence on his recent plight which set everyone on social media agog that he has been plagued with stroke after he returned from a trip to Owerri.

Mr. Ibu later posted a video on his Instagram page together with his wife to debunk the stroke report and summon all those peddling rumors to God.

Read Also:

Comic actor Mr. Ibu reacts to stroke rumours

I have a message for all menzgold customer’ - Ibrah One claims

VIDEOS & PICTURES: Ibrah One fires 'gunshot' form his room