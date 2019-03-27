Music in Ghana is not paying - D Cryme reveals

Twi Pop general, D Cryme has revealed that music in Ghana is not paying and most of the artiste are doing it because of the passion.
According to D Cryme, they invest alot into the music business but there are no returns.
“What is going on in the music industry is that you put in a lot to get your work out there but you get nothing in return or you get a little. It takes a lot of work for an artiste to produce and shoot a video for a song; in the 2000s it was ok, music was worth pursuing but now it is not at all,” he told Graphic Showbiz.”
The “Kill Me Shy” hitmaker also added that a lot of artistes are still doing music because of the passion they have for it and not because of the financial rewards.
“Most of the guys you see out there are doing this because of the passion they have for the work and not what they will get financially, I know people who have hung up their music boots because of this,” he added.
D Cryme who is celebrating 10 years in the music business came into the limelight when he dropped his first single “Kill Me Shy”. He has since dropped other singles and an EP called “Unexpected”.
Read Also
List of 5 Ghanaian musicians who have dated and dumped Sister Debbie
Ghanaian musicians follow trend but Nigerian don't - RudeBoy (P-Square)
Ghanaians are not smart enough to understand Hiphop music – EL