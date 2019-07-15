Being a first-time mum had an effect on my career- Yvonne Nelson

Actress, Yvonne Nelson, has revealed that her career suffered when she took time off to have a baby.
Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Yvonne Nelson explained, she had a hard time taking care of her baby and working on her productions at the same time.
The actress had her first child, Ryn Roberts - a girl - on Sunday, October 29, 2017, with a British Photographer,Jamie Roberts.
The actress kept her pregnancy a secret but released her pregnancy photos after giving birth.
Yvonne Nelson explained she understands her priorities have to change sometimes.
“It's a man's world and a woman has to go on a break, have a baby, start looking after the baby. So yeah, it is really tough that we get to work and take care of the kids as well,” she told Andy Dosty, host of the show.
The actress disclosed things are getting easier for her, “it is not affecting me like before and Ryn is going to start school soon.”
Yvonne Nelson added she is going to start the production of the fourth season of her series Heels and Sneakers. The series which began showing in 2016 is on its third season.
It shows on Africa Majic and Rok3 TV.
Source: Myjoyonline