Yvonne Nelson urges Ghanaians to boycott elections

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has said that she is looking forward to the day Ghanaians will refuse to take part in elections in order to send a message across to all the country’s political leaders.
The actress made the comments in a tweet on Thursday, 18 April 2019.
According to Ms Nelson, certain parts of the country, such as Cape Coast, Takoradi, and Accra High Street have not seen any significant development since the country attained independence in 1957.
“I am waiting for the day no one goes out to vote just to send a strong message across, because it’s been the same from 1957 to me.
“Cape Coast, Takoradi, Accra High Street look [the] same and even worse in some places. [I] don’t think seeing a KFC is development.”
The actress said her heart breaks when she visits Cape Coast, which is also a tourist attraction.
“As for Cape Coast, my heart breaks when I go there, the capital of the Gold Coast where tourists troop to, we should be ashamed”.
She called on the government to rather use the funds spent on celebrating Ghana’s Independence Day annually, on development projects.
“We need to stop spending so much money on these celebrations, they are pointless, the money can be used for development.”
