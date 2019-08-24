My name is Rosette, stop calling me 'Obengfo's girl' - Singer to Ghanaians

Singer and actress Rosette Nana Frema Ansah Koranteng has appealed to the public to stop referring her as “Obengfo’s girl”.
This description she gained a few years ago after she boldly admitted to going under Dr. Obengfo’s knife for more defined curves.
Frema in an old interview with Zionfelix admitted that she was a product of the hospital and not shy to tell Ghanaians she had enhanced her body to make her beautiful and happy. “I’ve not committed a sin so why should I feel shy to announce that I’m a product of Dr. Obengfo? We have to be as real as human beings. If I’ve done surgery, why should I feel shy to say it?”.
Frema was also at Dr. Obengfo’s defense when Stacy Offei died while he was performing body enhancement surgery on her. It seems Frema’s bluntness and honesty has caused her more harm as people have decided to forgo her talent and real name but only remember her as the girl Dr. Obengfo “made”.
Taking to her Instagram page, she asked Ghanaians to stop the constant Obengfo tag meted out to her. She couldn’t fathom why she will be singled out of all customers of Dr. Obengfo. “I’m not the only one who has admittedly going for this procedure do shy isn’t anyone else being talked about?”.
Frema specifically appealed to the media to be respectfully in their reports and refer to her by her birth name. In her words, “my name is Rosette Nana Frema Ansah Koranteng Dufie, not Obengfo’s girl, Obengfo’s patient or Obengfo’s ambassador” the “Love Of My Life” singer wrote.
Check out her post below…
Source: zionfelix.net