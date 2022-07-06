Prime News Ghana

My next feature will blow your mind – KiDi hints on another int’l collabo next month

By PrimeNewsGhana
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year Dennis Nana Dwamena, famed as KiDi, has hinted at dropping a surprise feature that will sweep Ghanaians off their feet next month.

The Platinum artiste shared plans of releasing another song that he describes as a “monster hit” with a jaw-dropping international musician.

Although he refused to mention names, KiDi shared with Giovani on 3FM Drive that the song, when released, will make headlines because of the artiste he featured.

He also announced that the yet-to-be released song follows the same genre as Touch It and Blessed.

 