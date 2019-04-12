MzVee confirms breakup with Lynx Entertainment

Ghanaian songstress, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda who is known in showbiz circles as Mzvee has parted ways with record label Lynx Entertainment.
A few months ago, there were several reports that Mzvee’s inactiveness in the music scene was because she was not happy with her Record label and was planning on parting ways with them.
One can not tell whether MzVee left Lynx Entertainment because attention was shifted to label mates, Kuami Eugene and Kidi.
Others were of the view that the singer had gone into hiding because she was pregnant which she came out to refute.
Mzvee has confirmed on her Twitter handle that she is no more with Lynx Entertainment as she will no longer be booked for shows through the CEO of the record label, Albert Mensah aka Richie.
She has changed the contact of her bookings as she is now using a private number which is also a foreign number and it clearly shows she is no more under the management of Lynx Entertainment.
