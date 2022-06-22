Naira Marley wants to sign Ghanaian artiste Lasmid

Azeez Adeshina Sanyaolu, known professionally as Naira Marley, has expressed interest in bringing on some Ghanaian acts to his record label.
The award-winning Nigerian singer in an interview with Hitz FM professed his love for Ghanaian music, noting that a few of the incoming superstars have caught his attention.
He mentioned Hitmaker Season 8 winner, Lasmid, as the particular act he would want to sign, only if he is not binding under any alliance with other record labels.
Lasmid’s claim to fame is his self-produced song, Friday Night which has garnered almost 165k views on YouTube in less than two weeks, and is currently making airwaves globally.
Giving a feedback on the song, Naira Marley described it as “serious and really good”, praising that it’s worth all the hype it is getting.
The Marlian Records boss is confident a collaboration with Lasmid will shatter the industry in Ghana, Nigeria and beyond.
Additionally, he stated his readiness to feature other mainstream artistes as he is yet-to-be released songs with Darkovibes, Quamz.