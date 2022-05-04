National Brands Innovation Forum and Honours 2022 to be held on May 13

The maiden edition of the National Brands Innovation Forum is set to be held in Accra, on Friday, 13th May 2022 at the Africa Trade House, Accra, at 9:00 am, under the theme: People, Brands & Experience.
This top-tier event, which will be divided into two very resourceful sessions, will have Kwaku Andoh Awotwi (Board Chairman, UBA Bank Ghana), Anne Sackey (Brand Expert), Dr. Isaac Tandoh (Lecturer & Brand Communication Consultant), Ebo Richardson (Business Transformation Consultant), Dr. Mrs. Irene Stella Agyenim-Boateng (Deputy Chief Executive, Services, Volta River Authority), and Sophia Kudjorji (Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Jospong Group) as guest speakers at the keynote-speaking session for the event. It will also host Barbara Incoom (Marketing Director, Delta Paper Mill), Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe (Head, Corporate Communications, Ghana Post), Mikki Osei Berko (Brand Ambassador), and Philip Ashon (Corporate Communication Manager, Guinness Ghana) as speakers at the plenary session of the event.
The forum, which is expected to gather leading brand managers, CEOs, SMEs, companies and brands across industries, will discuss essential matters in the business and brands world such as these: Keys To Successful Brand Management (the Boardroom Perspective); Innovation Leadership - How Leadership Makes The Difference in Building a Solid Brand, Brand Transformation - The Good, The Bad And The Ugly; Brand Ethics; Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental Sustainability; Strategies That Sell; Brand Communication for Brand Managers; Managing a Leading Brand in Unusual Times, and many more.
The elite National Brands Innovation conference will be followed by an awards event, the 'exclusive' National Brands Innovation Awards. Organized to recognize and celebrate leading and innovative brands, this maiden award will honour the Top 100 Brands in Ghana across industries.
The National Brands Innovation Awards (NBIAs) is a prestigious, high-impact business initiative to boost innovation among brands that are operating and serving the population of Ghana. These are given to companies and brands that have exhibited an understanding and utilization of the 5 I’s of brand innovation – Intent, Insight, Ideation, Innovation, and Implementation – and have translated these through excellent marketing communications to increase their brand awareness, distribution, sales and fulfilment of product promise to the market.
The NBIAs will be conferred before Ministers of State, members of the diplomatic corps, top multilateral trade and investment executives, reputable leaders of industry, business professionals, and the media.
This value-packed, five-star dinner event will be hosted at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra on Friday, 27th May 2022 at 7:00pm under the theme: “Brands and the AfCFTA; Opportunities in Africa.”
These double events are brought to you by RADComm Limited, in partnership with The Governance and Business Boardroom, Graphic Business, Brands Focus Magazine Africa, and MAN Media.
For information about participation, sponsorship, and additional feeds, kindly contact Richmond on 0247415140 or email [email protected]