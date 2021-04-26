Prime News Ghana

Oscars 2021: The winners in full

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
Hollywood's biggest night has taken place, honouring the movie industry's finest from the past 12 months. Here is the full list of the winners of the 93rd Academy Awards.

Best picture

Winner: Nomadland
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best actress

Winner: Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best actor

Winner: Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari

Best supporting actress

Winner: Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Best supporting actor

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr - One Night in Miami
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah


Best director

Winner: Nomadland - Chloe Zhao
Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
Mank - David Fincher
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

Best original screenplay

Winner: Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Judas and the Black Messiah - Will Berson, Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Sound of Metal - Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin

Best adapted screenplay

Winner: The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami - Kemp Powers
The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani

Best animated feature

Winner: Soul
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolfwalkers

Best documentary feature

Winner: My Octopus Teacher - Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
Collective - Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
Crip Camp - Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
The Mole Agent - Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
Time - Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Best international feature

Winner: Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)


Best original song

Winner: Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah (H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas)
Hear my Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)
Husavik - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson)
Io Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead [La Vita Davanti a Se] (Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)
Speak Now - One Night in Miami... (Leslie Odom, Jr and Sam Ashworth)

Best original score

Winner: Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Da 5 Bloods - Terence Blanchard
Mank - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari - Emile Mosseri
News of the World - James Newton Howard

Best cinematography

Winner: Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael


Best visual effects

Winner: Tenet - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
Love and Monsters - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
Mulan - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Best film editing

Winner: Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen
The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten

Best costume design

Winner: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth
Emma - Alexandra Byrne
Mank - Trish Summerville
Mulan - Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio - Massimo Cantini Parrini

Best sound

Winner: Sound of Metal - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
Greyhound - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
Mank - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
News of the World - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
Soul - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Best production design

Winner: Mank - Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale
The Father - Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton
News of the World - David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet - Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas

Best make-up and hairstyling

Winner: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
Mank - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Best live action short

Winner: Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
Feeling Through - Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
The Letter Room - Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
The Present - Farah Nabulsi
White Eye - Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

Best animated short

Winner: If Anything Happens I Love You - Will McCormack and Michael Govier
Burrow - Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
Genius Loci - Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
Opera - Erick Oh
Yes-People - Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Best documentary short

Winner: Colette - Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
A Concerto is a Conversation - Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Do Not Split - Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
Hunger Ward - Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
A Love Song for Latasha - Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

BBC