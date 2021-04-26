Oscars 2021: The winners in full

Hollywood's biggest night has taken place, honouring the movie industry's finest from the past 12 months. Here is the full list of the winners of the 93rd Academy Awards.
Best picture
Winner: Nomadland
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best actress
Winner: Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best actor
Winner: Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Best supporting actress
Winner: Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Best supporting actor
Winner: Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr - One Night in Miami
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Best director
Winner: Nomadland - Chloe Zhao
Another Round - Thomas Vinterberg
Mank - David Fincher
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Best original screenplay
Winner: Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Judas and the Black Messiah - Will Berson, Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Sound of Metal - Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin
Best adapted screenplay
Winner: The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami - Kemp Powers
The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani
Best animated feature
Winner: Soul
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolfwalkers
Best documentary feature
Winner: My Octopus Teacher - Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
Collective - Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
Crip Camp - Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
The Mole Agent - Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
Time - Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn
Best international feature
Winner: Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best original song
Winner: Fight For You - Judas and the Black Messiah (H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas)
Hear my Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)
Husavik - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson)
Io Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead [La Vita Davanti a Se] (Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)
Speak Now - One Night in Miami... (Leslie Odom, Jr and Sam Ashworth)
Best original score
Winner: Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Da 5 Bloods - Terence Blanchard
Mank - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari - Emile Mosseri
News of the World - James Newton Howard
Best cinematography
Winner: Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael
Best visual effects
Winner: Tenet - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
Love and Monsters - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
Mulan - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan - Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Best film editing
Winner: Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen
The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten
Best costume design
Winner: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth
Emma - Alexandra Byrne
Mank - Trish Summerville
Mulan - Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Best sound
Winner: Sound of Metal - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
Greyhound - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
Mank - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
News of the World - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
Soul - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
Best production design
Winner: Mank - Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale
The Father - Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton
News of the World - David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet - Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas
Best make-up and hairstyling
Winner: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
Mank - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti
Best live action short
Winner: Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
Feeling Through - Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
The Letter Room - Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
The Present - Farah Nabulsi
White Eye - Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman
Best animated short
Winner: If Anything Happens I Love You - Will McCormack and Michael Govier
Burrow - Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
Genius Loci - Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
Opera - Erick Oh
Yes-People - Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
Best documentary short
Winner: Colette - Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
A Concerto is a Conversation - Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Do Not Split - Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
Hunger Ward - Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
A Love Song for Latasha - Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan
