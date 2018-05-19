The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was the eye of the world, the royal wedding started on schedule at 1200 GMT at Windsor Castle in England and people can't handle the Suits cast at the Royal Wedding
Traditionally, royal princes have been awarded peerages prior to their marriages, this occurred with both of Prince Harry's uncles, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, as well as his elder brother, the Duke of Cambridge.[82] Hours before the wedding, Prince Harry was created Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, and Baron Kilkeel. Upon their marriage, Meghan will be styled as "Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex"
Seeing the suits cast; 'Mike Ross', 'Jessica Pearson', 'Harvey Specter', 'Donna' & 'Louis Litt' representing at the Royal Wedding was the biggest highlight at the event.