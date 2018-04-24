Patapaa angry with fake account on social media

Patapaa Amisty seems not to be happy with people creating a fake social accounts in his name.
The "One Corna" hitmaker angrily took his Twitter page with a 21-seconds video to address the fake account making rounds in social media in his name and also to announced his official Twitter handle, '@patapa_amisty'.
Here is a video of Patapaa his fake twitter account:
Olale Ashiwu3 wo b3tei dwii this is my original and the only Twitter account that I know.. the rest are fake #onecornertotheworld #CoatVien @muse_africa @PulseGhana @ameyaw112 @sambahflex @ZylofonMedia @mreazi @sarkodie @shattawalegh @AmgMedikal @FlowkingStone pic.twitter.com/ndfVlW5nk5— Patapaa Amisty (@patapaa_amisty) April 23, 2018
Although he missed out on the most popular song of the year at the just ended 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Patapaa gets to wear the same title as Huawei honoured him last weekend at the just ended Music Magic Comedy(MMC) show at the National Theatre.
In an interview with Delay Show which was beamed on youtube, Patapaa revealed that, until recently, he was a bar attendance at his mother’s pub in Agona Swedru in the Central Region, but had never taken alcohol before, except Guinness.
“I don’t take alcohol, I only drink what you drink; that’s Guinness,” he said.
Amused by his answer, Delay further asked if he smoked marijuana popularly known as ‘wee”.
“I don’t know anything called ‘wee’. In school, what I was taught as “we” was “w-e” meaning all of us. I don’t know what is “wee,” he said.
primenewsghana.com/entertainment.html