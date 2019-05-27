Photos + Videos : IK Osakioduwa celebrates 40th birthday with Game of Thrones theme party

Nigerian media personality, IK Osakioduwa, turned 40 years old and to celebrate his birthday, he threw a Game of Thrones themed party on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Lagos.
The party had in attendance a buttload of Nigerian celebrities with the likes of Banky W and wife Adesua, Ebuka, Bovi and wife, Timi Dakolo and wife, actress Linda Ejiofor and her hubby, Ibrahim Suleiman, Basket Mouth among other Nigerian celebrities.
The celebs were all dressed up in their favorite Game of Thrones Character to the party.
Ebuka dressed as Jon Snow, Adesua Etomi as Daenerys, Banky W as Ser Jorah Mormont, Bovi as Night King and his Wife as the Red Witch, Bukola Dakolo dressed as Cersei while her hubby, Timi came in dressed as Spartacus.
See photos of them below:
The Celebrant #IkOsakioduwa and his officers with their #Got outfit
Banky W
Ebuka
Uzikwendu
Olohi Osakioduwa
Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi
Adesua Etomi and Jemima Osunde
Michelle Dede
Linda Ejiofor and her husband Ibrahim Suleiman
Lord Cobhams Asuquo
Lord Cobhams Asuquo and IK Osakioduwa
Dr. Side
Timi Dakolo and Busola Dakolo
Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie Okpocha
Johnny Drille
Falz
Toke Makinwa
