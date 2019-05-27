Prime News Ghana

Photos + Videos : IK Osakioduwa celebrates 40th birthday with Game of Thrones theme party

By Michael Klugey
IK Osakioduwa Game of Thrones party
IK Osakioduwa celebrates 40th birthday with Game of Thrones theme party

Nigerian media personality, IK Osakioduwa, turned 40 years old and to celebrate his birthday, he threw a Game of Thrones themed party on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Lagos. 

The party had in attendance a buttload of Nigerian celebrities with the likes of Banky W and wife Adesua, Ebuka, Bovi and wife, Timi Dakolo and wife, actress Linda Ejiofor and her hubby, Ibrahim  Suleiman, Basket Mouth among other Nigerian celebrities. 

The celebs were all dressed up in their favorite Game of Thrones Character to the party.

Ebuka dressed as Jon Snow, Adesua Etomi as Daenerys, Banky W as Ser Jorah Mormont, Bovi as Night King and his Wife as the Red Witch, Bukola Dakolo dressed as Cersei while her hubby, Timi came in dressed as Spartacus.

See photos of them below: 

IK Osakioduwa Game of Thrones party

The Celebrant #IkOsakioduwa and his officers with their #Got outfit

Banky W

Banky W 

Ebuka

Ebuka

Uzikwendu

 Uzikwendu

Olohi Osakioduwa

 Olohi Osakioduwa

Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi

Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi

 

Adesua Etomi and Jemima Osunde

Adesua Etomi and Jemima Osunde 

Michelle Dede

 Michelle Dede

Linda Ejiofor and her husband Ibrahim Suleiman

Linda Ejiofor and her husband Ibrahim Suleiman

 Lord Cobhams Asuquo

Lord Cobhams Asuquo 

Lord Cobhams Asuquo and IK Osakioduwa

 Lord Cobhams Asuquo and IK Osakioduwa

Dr. Side

 Dr. Side

Timi Dakolo and Busola Dakolo

Timi Dakolo and Busola Dakolo

Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie Okpocha

Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie Okpocha 

Johnny Drille

 Johnny Drille 

Falz

  Falz  

Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa

 

