PHOTOS: Super OD's final funeral rites

Veteran actor and comedian, Asonaba Kweku Darko better known as Super OD's final funeral rites happened at Agona Abodom in the Central Region on May 19, 2018.
Super OD, passed away at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
The 84-year-old actor had been out of the public activities for some time due to his illness and had been living in Agona Swedru.
Super OD, who started acting in the 1970s, gained national prominence in the 1990s for his roles in popular series, 'Akan Drama' on Ghana Television.
Enthused National Democratic Members (NDC) were all over the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama when he showed up at the final funeral rites of the late actor, Asonaba Kweku Darko popularly known as “Super OD”.
Some bigwigs of the NDC including Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Kofi Adams and Appiah Stadium among others accompanied the former President as he filed past the body of the veteran comedian who is laid in state at Swedru-Abodom in the Central Region.
Here are all the photos from the funeral ground which took place at the Agona Abodom funeral grounds.
