PHOTOS: Tonto Dikeh wishes herself a 'Happy Father’s Day'

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram earlier today to wish herself a 'Happy Father’s Day'.
Tonto Dikeh posted with the caption;
“HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ME AN INCREDIBLE WOMAN WITH THE HEART OF A LION!!
#KINGTONTO #MAMAD’PAPA
As the rest of the world celebrate Father’s day today, with a lot of children showing gratitude to their fathers and the roles they have played in the lives, Tonto is making sure she’s not left out of the celebrations.
The actress has on many occasions, declared herself the father of her son Andre, as she continues to act as a father to him – most recent, is the Father’s day novelty match she participated in which was organized by her son’s school.
Tonto a single parent, divorced her husband Oladunni Churchill and she has been taking care of her son alone.
With a day meant to celebrate fathers, Tonto feels she performs fatherly duties and thus finds herself in that position.