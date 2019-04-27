Tonto Dikeh finally opens up on relationship with Daniel Amokachi

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh in a recent interview has opened up on her relationship with the former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi.
Earlier this month, viral reports claimed that she had chosen to replace her estranged husband Churchill with the footballer after they went on a date and had a rather lovey-dovey dance.
The 33-year-old actress, in an exclusive interview with Elsie Godwin of PLUS TV Africa, has now clarified the misconception.
“He is married and has children, we are ambassadors for a new restaurant, the biggest Chinese restaurant in Africa, which is opening in Nigeria, so we were filming, hence the photos and dance,” she said.
However, Tonto also explained why she has been away from the movie industry, the mother of one said she has seen and done it all and even though she's not retire from doing movies she has no plans of going back on-set.
"Nigerian movie is always the same bedroom, parlor scenes. there is no adrenaline rush when watching Nollywood movies, there's no location, all this comes to play and that's why I'm not on screen today" she said.
She also stated that she has not seen the kind of script that will challenge her to go back on-set.
Watch the video below: