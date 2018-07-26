Pride is making Ghanaian musicians poor - Lucky Mensah reveals

Veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician, Lucky Mensah has hit hard on Ghanaian musicians who live a flashy lifestyle yet don't have anything to depend on.
According to Lucky Mensah who spoke on Daybreakhitz show with Andy Dosty, he was on a road trip to Akosombo with some friends (Ghanaian musicians), who were conversing with each other in the car. But one well-known voice in the music industry(which Lucky didn't want to mention his name) kept speaking the English language, though the conversation was in the local dialect, thus making everyone in the car feel like he is the only person who understands the language. A popular radio presenter then stood up and asked him " Why do you sing in Twi but refuse to speak the Twi language?
"Because of where I stayed" the unknown musician answered.
Lucky Mensah also revealed that he's a proud businessman who runs a hotel and also bakes bread and takes them to the market to sell all by himself.
"I don't depend on music to make money, music is my God-given talent so if I'm not doing music for now then it means am doing another business which also brings me revenue as well as the music," Lucky said.
Meanwhile, the "Nkratuo" hitmaker Lucky Mensah and Highlife legend Daddy Lumba are on a new sanitation project. The two plan to build toilet facilities across the coastal areas to help prevent people from defecating along the beaches and also help make the place a good tourist attraction to foreigners.