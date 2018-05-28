Rapper Samuel Owusu wins Talented Kidz Season 9

Baby rapper, Samuel Owusu pulled his way through the thick competition to emerge victorious in the 9th edition of TV3’s kids talent reality show – 'Talented Kidz'.
He beat close competition from colleague rapper, Hakeem Issa, Luther King Monarch band and Peniel Dodoo, the guitarist.
The grand finale was a “face-off” for 8 finalists but Nellisa, the hair stylist, GH Acrobats, Okadie Band and Nana One dancers were evicted after the first round.
Samuel takes over from DJ Switch, known in real life as Erica Tando, who was the winner of Season 8. DJ switch made a guest appearance on the Season 9 grand finale and thrilled the audience to a great performance.
The rapper, who draws inspiration from Sarkodie, has proven to be the best among equals with consistent thrilling performances throughout the contest.
His two performances on the grand finale gave credence to the fact that, Samuel was the salt of the most talented kids in 2018.
The competition in the house was tighter than it had ever been. Colleague rapper, Hakeem Commander, gave him a close competition and a good run for his talent.
Hakeem staged a creatively pieced rap art in which he used all the letters of the alphabet in lines he fluently delivered on a local rhythm beat.
The applause and the standing ovations he received could almost be mistaken as a winning declaration but Hakeem, however, could not make it beyond the third place.
But Samuel Owusu took it to another level with a well-engineered rap full of punches. His gestures and his entire stagecraft was one to behold, unleashing great energy while ‘vibing’ with the crowd.
Peniel Dodoo, the guitarist who was described by the judges as being the most versatile contestant came in second. He was phenomenal on the guitar and the keyboard.
The Luther King Monarch band was also great being the only band that made it to the last stage of the competition. Even though the band had a lot of support from the audience, they could not meet the expectations of their supporters as they came in fourth.
For his prize, Samuel Owusu gets a cash price of GHS 10,000 and a GHS15, 000 invested in an education fund for him.
