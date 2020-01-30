Rex Omar awarded ¢200k after winning his copyright case against Joy Dadi Bitters

Veteran Ghanaian musician Rex Omar has finally won his case against breweries company, Joy Industries Limited.
The Musician sued the company after they used portions of his song ‘Dada Di Da’ without his permission.
On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, the court ordered damages of GH¢200,000 to be awarded to the musician by the company.
In moving the application for an injunction, Rex Omar’s lawyer, Golda Denyo of Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah argued that Joy Industries Ltd has infringed on Rex Omar’s economic and moral rights by not seeking his consent before using the song.
In opposing the application, Joy Industries Limited’s lawyer, Francis E. Polley, argued that the company had spent a lot of money on the advertisement and that damages would be adequate compensation to Rex Omar.
However, on November 27, 2015, the court delivered its ruling on the application and granted the order of the interlocutory injunction that Rex Omar sought.
The judge, Justice Barbara Ward Acquah, said that Rex Omar’s application and claims raise serious issues for trial by the court. She added that moral rights are real, can be protected and cannot be put on a scale in comparison with money.
The company was also ordered to stop any electronic media from playing their commercial with any part of Rex Omar’s work pending the final determination of a copyrights action filed against the company by the musician.
Rex Omar also received GH¢1,000 at the cost for filing the application.
