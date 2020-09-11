Ronald Bell: Kool & The Gang founder dies aged 68

GHS to embark on nationwide polio vaccination exercise The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is to resume a nationwide campaign to vaccinate…

Empem Dacosta focused on next move after Kotoko departure Empem Dacosta says he is looking forward to what lies ahead of him following…

Ivory Coast party threatens to boycott elections Ivory Coast's former ruling party, the Democratic Party of Cote d'Ivoire -…

Belgium must return tooth of murdered Congolese leader, judge rules A Belgian judge has said that a tooth taken from the remains of the Congo’s…

Tullow appoints Mitchell Ingram as a non-executive director Tullow Oil plc, Tullow has announced the appointment of Mitch Ingram as an…