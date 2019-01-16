Rosemond Brown makes her first trip to abroad

Controversial actress cum video vixen, Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo has caused a stir on social media with lots of photos as she makes her first-ever trip to abroad.
In a viral photo, PrimeNewsGhana sighted on the actress page, one could see how happy she was making her first-ever trip outside the shores of Ghana.
As if that wasn't enough, Akuapim Poloo also shared a photo of her at the terminal 3 of Kotoka International Airport certainly about to fly overseas. As to which country she is traveling to, it is unknown but looking at how happy she looks in the photos, one can make a wild guess that she is obviously heading to Europe or America or probably Dubai.
In the photos she shared, one sees her with a lot of heavily packed bags with the caption “Covenant keeping God 2019 well started”
It will be recalled that Rosemond Brown recently shared the news about the purchase of her first car, a Kia Forte which according to her is worth over $15,000 through her 'fooling'. This year is certainly a good year for her and we wish her a safe journey.
Check her photos below…
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana