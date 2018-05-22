Here's how much the royal wedding cost in Ghana cedis

The Royal Wedding was a spectacular affair and a costly event. For those who believe these stately occasions were waste of taxpayers' money, there is the consolation that the Royal Family themselves will pay for most of it.
And we did - including contributing to what is thought to be close to £400,000 (GHS 2,504,566.87) for Meghan's dress - designed by a Brummie.
But it doesn't stop there - weddings of that level don't come cheap.
Kensington Palace had earlier released a statement saying, "as was the case with the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Royal Family will pay for the core aspects of the wedding, such as the church service, the associated music, flowers, decorations, and the reception afterwards".
So how much will it all cost - and what are the benefits?
When Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2017, the overall cost was around £24 million (GHS 150,269,651.45)
For Harry and Meghan's big day at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, the total expenditure was £32 million (GHS 200,328,972.88), even though it was in a smaller venue.
So how do we break down the expenditure? The ABC Finance has done some number-crunching and came up with these figures:
Harry and Meghan
Wedding dress £387,000
Flowers £110,000
Wedding ring £250,000
Wedding cake £50,000
Security £30 million
Total Amount spent on the Royal Wedding in Ghana Cedis = GHS 191,345,448.69
So, much was spent on flowers for Harry and Meghan but security was costing far more this time. The ring was also twice the price.
The costs might seem extravagant but it was said to have many economic benefits from this big royal spectacle.
Harry and Meghan’s nuptials were projected to generate much, much more - including £200 million (GHS 1,242,995,575.00) that was expected to come from tourism, travel and hotels.
That includes projections by Airbnb which was expecting to make almost £12 million (GHS74,579,734.50) over the Royal Wedding weekend, with around 42,000 guests staying in the capital and surrounding areas so they can go and see the festivities.
A further £150million (GHS 932,132,906.25 ) was spent by people having parties and celebrating, with commemorative merchandise which was projected to bring in £50 million.
It's thought the wedding provide the UK with around £100 million (GHS621,421,937.50) in free marketing.
Total Economic Benefit = £500 million