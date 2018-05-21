Some British response to the American preacher at the Royal Wedding

American preacher Michael Curry stole the show at the Royal Wedding with an impassioned sermon which covered everything from fire to cars to social media.
The Chicagoan bishop gave an emotional address about acceptance and love while quoting Martin Luther King.
But it all proved a bit much for some of the congregation, who are after all British and therefore can only respond to earnestness with awkwardness and suppressed giggles.
Cannot get enough of British guests' reactions to the American bishop's address. pic.twitter.com/QzCic0xEx6— Jess Brammar (@jessbrammar) May 19, 2018
Almost expecting a 'yay mam Amen' from that American Bishop preacher... a bit full on. A few giggles caused. Brits arent used to this style #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/sjqsKwr4wy— Travelventure (@travelventureTV) May 19, 2018
Did nobody warn him he was addressing a nation whose catchphrase is keep calm and carry on?
Some royals not quite able to keep a straight face with the loud American Preacher #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/HY7f6YfR4E— FionaFox (@TheFoxyNz) May 19, 2018
#RoyalWedding annoying American preacher... pic.twitter.com/VBamA9SI2Y— Hendrik Beenker (@beenker) May 19, 2018
When British royalty meets an American preacher #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/Hzv7TXYpt6— Sarrah Le Marquand (@SarrahLeM) May 19, 2018
Pretty sure the royal family is regretting inviting the american preacher #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/9Q4prQdhjC— Irina (@irina_o_) May 19, 2018
Loving all the smiles. The passion. The music. The Hollywood glamour. The A list sports stars. The awkward Britishness. The Bold American-ness. The Preacher. This wedding is everything. Perfection.— Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) May 19, 2018
But please don’t forget the FA Cup Final coming up later. Which will be decent.
Watching the Brits watch an American Preacher do his thing in Windsor is giving me life right now. It’s like watching Metallica do a concert in the Old Globe. #RoyalWedding— Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 19, 2018
An American preacher quoting the late great Martin Luther King and gospel singers. Royals looking at each other thinking WTF and Elton gurning! Best #royalwedding ever! pic.twitter.com/pMoQ5MUweu— Angela Blakemore (@angeblakey5) May 19, 2018
esquire.com/uk