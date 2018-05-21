First National Bank - Join our community

Some British response to the American preacher at the Royal Wedding

By Michael Klugey
The American preacher at the Royal Wedding
American preacher Michael Curry stole the show at the Royal Wedding with an impassioned sermon which covered everything from fire to cars to social media. 

The Chicagoan bishop gave an emotional address about acceptance and love while quoting Martin Luther King.

But it all proved a bit much for some of the congregation, who are after all British and therefore can only respond to earnestness with awkwardness and suppressed giggles.

 

 